TICHNOR, Lawrence Age 99, of Framingham, formerly of Newton and Florida. WWII Navy Veteran and Retired Greeting Cards Manufacturer. Entered Eternal Rest October 16, 2019. Devoted husband of Ann (Solomon) Tichnor. Beloved father of George Tichnor, Sarabeth Wangsness and the late Kenneth Tichnor. Cherished grandfather of Lori Wagner, Ira Tichnor, Lisa Wangsness, Katie McCulloch and 9 great-grandchildren. Graveside Services at Sharon Memorial Park, 40 Dedham St., Sharon, Sunday, October 20 at 10:45AM (please follow signs and gather in the rear of the administration building). Condolence Calls may be made following the Burial at his late residence until 7PM. In lieu of flowers, the family wishes expression of sympathy be made to a . www.goldmanfc.com Goldman Funeral Chapel – Malden 1-800-982-3717
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 18, 2019