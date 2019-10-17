Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Goldman Funeral Chapel
174 Ferry Street
Malden, MA 02148-5625
(781) 324-1122
Resources
More Obituaries for LAWRENCE TICHNOR
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

LAWRENCE TICHNOR

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
LAWRENCE TICHNOR Obituary
TICHNOR, Lawrence Age 99, of Framingham, formerly of Newton and Florida. WWII Navy Veteran and Retired Greeting Cards Manufacturer. Entered Eternal Rest October 16, 2019. Devoted husband of Ann (Solomon) Tichnor. Beloved father of George Tichnor, Sarabeth Wangsness and the late Kenneth Tichnor. Cherished grandfather of Lori Wagner, Ira Tichnor, Lisa Wangsness, Katie McCulloch and 9 great-grandchildren. Graveside Services at Sharon Memorial Park, 40 Dedham St., Sharon, Sunday, October 20 at 10:45AM (please follow signs and gather in the rear of the administration building). Condolence Calls may be made following the Burial at his late residence until 7PM. In lieu of flowers, the family wishes expression of sympathy be made to a . www.goldmanfc.com Goldman Funeral Chapel – Malden 1-800-982-3717
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of LAWRENCE's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Goldman Funeral Chapel
Download Now