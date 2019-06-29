COYLE, Lawrence W. "Larry" Lawrence "Larry" William Coyle, 78, died peacefully, surrounded by family on June 14, 2019. Larry was born in Winthrop, Massachusetts on March 19, 1941 to the late William and Elizabeth (Drinon) Coyle. He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Barbara (Avery) Coyle and by his two sisters, Loretta Barnes and Kathleen Rogato. He was preceded in death by his sister, Lenore Anderson. Larry is also survived by his two loving daughters, their husbands, four devoted grandchildren and twelve nieces and nephews. Larry graduated with honors in 1959 from Essex Agricultural High School in Danvers. He went on to pursue a degree in Horticulture from the University of Massachusetts Amherst where he was a member of the Alpha Tau Gamma fraternity. After college, he proudly served four years in the Navy as part of the Fleet Air Reconnaissance Squadron Two (VQ-2) at Naval Station Rota, Spain. During this time, he developed lifelong friendships, a passion for aeronautics and a desire for more travel. After his service in the Navy, he began a 31 year career working for United Airlines as an aircraft mechanic, an occupation that he loved. He began his career at Logan airport, later moving to California and continuing with United at San Francisco airport. His overseas assignment and work at the airlines instilled a love of travel that lasted his whole life and inspired the same in his children. He enjoyed many adventures throughout the US and abroad with his family. Larry married on November 25, 1967, and eventually raised a family in Fremont, California where he lived for 39, years until moving to Napa in 2009 to live closer to his grandchildren. He was a passionate sailor who enjoyed many bi-coastal sailing adventures with his father and family throughout his adult life on the Mariah, Overtime, Relentless, Odyssey and Magic. He was a loving husband, father, and grandfather, who inspired a sense of self reliance, strong work ethic, and love of nature in his daughters and grandchildren. Larry enjoyed teaching his grandkids about various sports, watching games with them, and cheering on their various athletic accomplishments. His greatest legacy was to his family who he taught by example that no matter what hand you are dealt in life, work with it and be thankful for every minute you are still in the game. A Celebration of his Life will be held at 1:00 PM on Sunday, July 14th, at St. Mary's Episcopal Church, located at 1917 3rd St., Napa, CA 94559. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be sent to Napa-Solano Audubon Society, P.O. Box 10006, Napa, CA 94581 or the Vietnam Veteran's of America, 8719 Colesville Road, Suite 100, Silver Springs, MD 20910.



