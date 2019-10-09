|
|
McDAVITT, Lawrence W. WWII US Navy Veteran Of Walpole, October 7, 2019, age 93. Beloved husband of the late M. Eleanor McDavitt of Walpole. Loving father of Lawrence W. McDavitt, Jr. and his wife Deborah of Onset, Edward D. McDavitt and his wife Wendy of North Attleboro, Carl J. McDavitt of Woburn, Dennis A. McDavitt and the late Kathleen McDavitt of Narragansett, RI, Catherine A. Beckman of Foxboro, Ken P. McDavitt and his wife Colleen Barrett of No. Attleboro. Cherished grandfather of Scott, Ryan, Erin, Jeremy, Jessica, Alex, Andie, Megan, Maura, Michaela, Kelley, Christopher, Matthew and Nathan, and great-grandfather of Nina, Adrian, Isaac, Avery, Dan, Calem, Olivia, Harper, Sydney, Baby "T", Emma, and Halley. Brother-in-law of Dorothy McDavitt of Walpole, the late Francis McDavitt of Walpole, the late Joseph (Albert) McDavitt of Foxboro, the late Agnus Sullivan of Foxboro, the late Loretta Sibley of Medway, the late Ethel Haraden of South Hamilton, and the late Alice Boudreau of Walpole. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend Lawrence's Life Celebration on Monday, October 14, 2019, from 4-8 pm in the James H. Delaney & Son Funeral Home, 48 Common St., WALPOLE. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Blessed Sacrament Church, School St., Walpole on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at 10 am. Interment will follow at Knollwood Cemetery in Canton. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to: , 309 Waverley Oaks Road, Waltham, MA 02452. Delaney Funeral Home www.delaneyfuneral.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 13, 2019