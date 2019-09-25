Boston Globe Obituaries
George L Doherty Funeral Service, Inc.
855 Broadway (Powder House Square)
Somerville, MA 02144
(617) 625-4320
LEAH WALSH
Calling hours
Sunday, Sep. 29, 2019
1:00 PM - 5:00 PM
George L Doherty Funeral Service, Inc.
855 Broadway (Powder House Square)
Somerville, MA 02144
Service
Monday, Sep. 30, 2019
9:00 AM
George L Doherty Funeral Service, Inc.
855 Broadway (Powder House Square)
Somerville, MA 02144
Funeral Mass
Monday, Sep. 30, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Catherine of Genoa Church
LEAH A. (RICCIO) WALSH


1927 - 2019
LEAH A. (RICCIO) WALSH Obituary
WALSH, Leah A. (Riccio) Age 92, of Somerville, September 21, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Joseph E. Walsh. Cherished mother of Joseph S. Walsh and his wife Leah, Steve Walsh and his wife Theresa, David Walsh and his wife Linda, Gary Walsh and his wife Jessica. Devoted grandmother of the late Jennifer Lee Walsh, survived by her loving grandchildren: David, Jr. and his wife Brienne, Melissa and her husband Wayne, Kristen and her husband Mike, Steven and his wife Sarah, Laura and her husband Joe, Allison and her husband Bobby, Nicholas and his wife Becky, Suzanne, Timothy, Deanna and Erin. Great-grandmother of 18. Dear sister of the late Nicholas "Buddy" Riccio and Marie V. (Riccio) Walsh. Funeral Procession from the George L. Doherty Funeral Home, 855 Broadway (Powder House Sq.), SOMERVILLE on Monday morning at 9AM, followed by a Funeral Mass celebrated in St. Catherine of Genoa Church at 10AM. Relatives and friends invited to attend. Calling Hours Sunday 1PM -5PM. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery, Malden. Leah was a retired longtime employee of Somerville Hospital. For more information, see dohertyfuneralservice.com George L. Doherty Funeral Service Somerville, MA
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 27, 2019
