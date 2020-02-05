|
|
TULLY, Leah Ann (Lockhart) Of Pepperell. February 1, 2020. She is survived by her two sons Christopher M. Tully of Pepperell and Jeffrey P. Tully of West Boylston, a brother Robert Lockhart, Jr. of Hudson, NH and sister Rachael Bonner of Townsend, her uncle Richard Shidlow of Pepperell, as well as her adoring granddaughter Carter Tully of West Boylston. She was the former wife of George R. Tully. She was predeceased by her former boyfriend David Dawes, Jr. Visiting Hours will be held in the McGaffigan Family Funeral Home, 37 Main St. (Rte. 113), PEPPERELL, MA, on Sunday, Feb. 9, from 5 to 8 PM. Relatives and friends respectfully invited. A Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Our Lady of Grace Parish, worshipping at St. Joseph's Church, 28 Tarbell St., Pepperell, MA on Monday, Feb. 10, at 10 AM. Interment Newton Cemetery. Please see www.mcgaffiganfuneral.com for online guestbook.
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 6, 2020