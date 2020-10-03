KNOWLTON, Leah N. Teacher /Administrator Age 86, died on September 29 at the Massachusetts General Hospital of complications of an infected gallbladder. She was a graduate of Westford Academy, Boston University including a master's degree in counseling, and the University of New Hampshire where her graduate degree was in literature. She taught at Rogers Hall, Newton Junior College. She began a love of the Hawaiian Islands as a teacher of seniors at Punahou School. She was on the founding faculty of Middlesex Community College where she taught literature and created the center for individualized instruction. She has lived for over 40 years in Cambridge, a city that enriched her life. For the last 20+ years she lived at Thomas Graves Landing where she has had many friends and wonderful occasions to celebrate life. She was the daughter of Helen and James Knowlton of Westford, MA. She leaves her partner of forty seven years, Joan McGowan: her New Hampshire family consisting of her sister in law Dorothy Knowlton (David McKay); her nephew James Knowlton (Deb Knowlton): her nieces Lyn Beckman (John Thayer): and Dorothy Ellen Young (Derek Young) and grandnieces Emily and Kaylie Knowlton and Danielle Young. She also leaves many friends both in Massachusetts and Hawaii. Donations in her memory can be made to Middlesex College, Bedford, MA, or Punahou School, Honolulu, HI. In the spring there will be a celebration of her life. Rogers & Hutchins Funeral Homes Arlington & Cambridge www.rogersfuneralhome.net View the online memorial for Leah N. KNOWLTON