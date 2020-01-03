Boston Globe Obituaries
Calling hours
Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020
9:00 AM - 10:15 AM
St. Benedict Catholic Church
11045 Parsons Rd
Johns Creek, MA
View Map
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020
10:30 AM
St. Benedict Catholic Church
11045 Parsons Rd
Johns Creek,, GA
View Map
LEAH (KARDASHIAN) TIBOR
TIBOR, Leah Kardashian Age 100, passed away peacefully Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019, surrounded by family. Leah was born and raised in Los Angeles, CA, eventually moving to Wellesley, MA and retiring to Savannah, GA. She was happily married for 64 years to the late Robert P. Tibor. She was also predeceased by her parents: Varus and Nuvart Kardashian and siblings: Aaron Kardahian, Moses Kardashian, Vivian Eagan, Daniel Kardashian, and her daughter: Cheryl Jean Dugal. She is survived by siblings Samuel Kardashian and Ester Kardashian, her son Robert Tibor & wife Christine of Suwannee, GA & Framingham, MA, son-in-law Dr. James Dugal & his wife Nancy of Suwannee, GA. She leaves 7 grandchildren and their spouses: Dr. William Dugal & his wife Rebecca, James Dugal & his wife Rebecca, all of Savannah, GA, Robert P. Tibor and Carina Wine of Burbank, CA, Kimberly & Jeffery Pine of Newport, RI, Daniel and Natasha Tibor of Westborough, MA, Heather & Terry Greymont of Millis, MA, & Maggie & David Steakley of Kings Beach, CA, also leaves 5 great-great-grandchildren, Jackson Tibor, Parker and Harrison Greymont & James and Braydon Pine and several nieces and nephews, including loving nieces Tamara Kardashian Matosian & Barbara Jenkins of CA. A Funeral Mass will be held on Thursday, January 9, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Benedict Catholic Church, 11045 Parsons Rd., Johns Creek, GA 30097-1769. The family will receive friends at the church from 9:00 to 10:15 a.m. prior to the Mass. Interment will follow at Peachtree Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made in her name to a . Bill Head Funeral Home Duluth, GA. Chapel 1-770-476-2535
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 6, 2020
