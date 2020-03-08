Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Stanetsky Memorial Chapel
1668 Beacon Street
Brookline, MA 02445
(617) 232-9300
Funeral service
Tuesday, Mar. 10, 2020
12:30 PM
View Map
Visitation
Following Services
at the residence of Judy and Mark Abensohn (following interment until 7 PM)
Interment
Following Services
Independent Pride of Boston Cemetery
776 Baker St.
West Roxbury, MA
View Map
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 11, 2020
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
at the residence of Judy and Mark Abensohn
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 12, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
at the residence of Judy and Mark Abensohn
Resources
LEAH (BROWN) TRAIGER

LEAH (BROWN) TRAIGER Obituary
TRAIGER, Leah (Brown) Of Newton, MA on March 8, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Myer Traiger. Devoted mother of Richard Traiger and his wife Rosa and Judith Traiger Abensohn and her husband Mark. Dear grandmother of Matthew Traiger and his wife Jordana, Evan Traiger, Sandra and her husband John Talanian, Ethan Abensohn, Alana and her husband Esteban Gallego, and great-grandchildren Ava Talanian and Emery and Oliver Gallego. Leah worked for several years at the State House as a young high school graduate. Leah also worked at the Newton Highland Post Office until her retirement at age 62. Leah was a 7 year resident of Cabot Park Village. She very much enjoyed her time there with many friends. Funeral Services will be held at Stanetsky Memorial Chapel, 1668 Beacon St., BROOKLINE, MA on Tuesday, March 10 at 12:30PM. Interment immediately following at Independent Pride of Boston Cemetery, 776 Baker St., West Roxbury, MA. Following Services, Memorial Observance will be held at the residence of Judy and Mark Abensohn until 7PM and will continue Wednesday from 2-5PM and Thursday from 6-8PM. In lieu of flowers, donations in Leah's memory may be made to any animal shelter or the . Stanetsky Memorial Chapels www.stanetskybrookline.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 9, 2020
