|
|
MAES, Leander A. "Lee" Of Lynn, age 64, September 16th. Loving son of Jeanette Maes of Lynn and the late Raymond Maes. Beloved father of Heather Maes of Salem & Natalie Maes of Hamilton. Cherished significant other of Anne Richeson. Dear brother of Brian Maes & his wife MaryBeth and James Maes & his wife Shelley all of Lynn. Uncle of Madeline & Regina Maes. Retired Saugus school teacher. Relatives & friends are invited to attend Visiting Hours in the Bisbee-Porcella Funeral Home, 549 Lincoln Ave., SAUGUS on Tuesday from 4-8 p.m. Funeral from the Funeral Home on Wednesday at 9:30 a.m., followed by a Funeral Mass in Sacred Heart Church, 571 Boston St., Lynn at 10:30 a.m. Interment Hamilton Cemetery, Hamilton. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory can be made to the Saugus Historical Society, 30 Main St., Saugus, MA 01906. For directions & condolences www.BisbeePorcella.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 22, 2019