Bisbee-Porcella Funeral Home
549 Lincoln Avenue
Saugus, MA 01906
(781) 233-0300
Visitation
Tuesday, Sep. 24, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Bisbee-Porcella Funeral Home
549 Lincoln Avenue
Saugus, MA 01906
Funeral
Wednesday, Sep. 25, 2019
9:30 AM
Bisbee-Porcella Funeral Home
549 Lincoln Avenue
Saugus, MA 01906
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Sep. 25, 2019
10:30 AM
Sacred Heart Church
571 Boston St.
Lynn, MA
More Obituaries for LEANDER MAES
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

LEANDER A. "LEE" MAES

LEANDER A. "LEE" MAES Obituary
MAES, Leander A. "Lee" Of Lynn, age 64, September 16th. Loving son of Jeanette Maes of Lynn and the late Raymond Maes. Beloved father of Heather Maes of Salem & Natalie Maes of Hamilton. Cherished significant other of Anne Richeson. Dear brother of Brian Maes & his wife MaryBeth and James Maes & his wife Shelley all of Lynn. Uncle of Madeline & Regina Maes. Retired Saugus school teacher. Relatives & friends are invited to attend Visiting Hours in the Bisbee-Porcella Funeral Home, 549 Lincoln Ave., SAUGUS on Tuesday from 4-8 p.m. Funeral from the Funeral Home on Wednesday at 9:30 a.m., followed by a Funeral Mass in Sacred Heart Church, 571 Boston St., Lynn at 10:30 a.m. Interment Hamilton Cemetery, Hamilton. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory can be made to the Saugus Historical Society, 30 Main St., Saugus, MA 01906. For directions & condolences www.BisbeePorcella.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 22, 2019
