PORTER, Leanna (Jones) Of Dorchester, June 1, beloved wife of the late Geno Porter. Daughter of the late Reuben and Annie Mae (James) Jones. Loving mother of Edwin and wife Cynthia of Norwood, Stephen of Boston, Preston and wife Wendy of Randolph, Leroy of Boston, Geno, Jr. of Boston, Mark and wife Rhondella of Bridgewater, and the late Carl Porter. Sister of Flora Taylor of CA, Ruby Gibbs of TN, and the late Camilla Nance. Also survived by a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and cousins. A Funeral Service will be held Tuesday morning, in the Dolan Funeral Home, 1140 Washington St., DORCHESTER LOWER MILLS, at 11 AM. Relatives and friends invited. Visiting Hours Monday, 4-7 PM. Interment Fairview Cemetery, Hyde Park. For information and online guestbook www.dolanfuneral.com
Published in The Boston Globe on June 9, 2019