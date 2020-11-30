INGLESE, Leda (DiRuscio) Of Belmont, Nov. 29, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Felice Antonio Inglese. Loving mother of Anna Inglese Sheehan and her husband Robert Sheehan, Frank Inglese and his wife Delois Inglese, and Robert Inglese. Cherished grandmother of Nolan Ryan Sheehan. Sister of Silvana and Mario Giuliani and Rosanna DiRuscio. Also survived by many nieces, nephews and Godchildren. A Graveside Service will be held in Mt. Auburn Cemetery, 580 Mt. Auburn St., Cambridge on Wednesday, Dec. 2nd at 11:00 AM. Relatives and friends invited. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, face masks and social distancing must be maintained. Please meet inside the main entrance of the cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to the Alzheimer's Association
