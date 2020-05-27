|
|
BALLANTYNE, Lee Age 72, died on Saturday, May 23, 2020 from complications of COVID-19 surrounded by loving and brave health care professionals. Lee was born in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on March 22, 1948 and was the daughter of James and Sally Ballantyne. She is survived by three siblings, Meg Ballantyne and her niece Laura of Denver, CO, Richard Ballantyne of Atlanta, GA, James Ballantyne of Columbus, OH. Predeceased by her husband, Paul Donham. Lee graduated from Ohio University in 1970. Following college she spent time in England and traveling Europe teaching and learning about culinary arts. Following her time in Europe she moved to the Boston area and began teaching Home Economics to high school students. She was always very active in the Junior League of Boston and took special interest in the garden club. Lee was an avid and fantastic baker and cake decorator; she also had quite the penchant for chocolate herself. She was elegant, caring, feisty, and was always able to see the joy in life even during or through tough times. She had a wonderful sense of humor and it was always an adventure sharing fun moments with her. Lee courageously battled through a myriad of health issues stemming from a traumatic brain injury thirteen years ago. Although this was a life-changing event, she did not let her health crisis define her, it was only a chapter of her life. Lee spent her last years at Newbridge on the Charles, where she developed bonds that only rivaled family. Private Funeral Services will be held at the George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home, Wellesley on Saturday, May 30. Donations may be made in Lee's memory to Newbridge on the Charles, 7000 Great Meadow Rd., Dedham, MA 02026. Online guestbook at gfdoherty.com George F. Doherty & Sons Wellesley 781-235-4100
Published in The Boston Globe from May 28 to May 29, 2020