BLISS, Lee (Nichols) Of Westwood, died peacefully on September 22, 2019 at the age of 89. Lee was born on September 25, 1929 in Newton, MA to Franklin H. Nichols and Anita (Lee) Nichols. She was predeceased by her two brothers, Franklin H. Nichols, Jr. and Robert M. Nichols. She met her husband, William L. Bliss, at a high school dance and they were married in June of 1952. Lee is survived by her husband of 67 years, her five children: Carolyn B. Gaylord and her husband Bill of Seattle, WA, Margaret Bliss and her husband Bill of Arlington, MA, Louisa M. Bliss and her husband Sam of Bethlehem, NH, William L. Bliss, Jr. and his wife Kat of Wellesley, MA, and Jane Bliss Graham and her husband Joe of Katonah, NY. She also leaves six grandchildren, two great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Lee always enjoyed a great game of bridge, loved a good book, the Wall Street Journal and the Sunday New York Times. She was passionate about gardening, tennis and sailing, and enjoyed attending the symphony and theater. Lee and her husband traveled extensively around the world. She attended Beaver Country Day School and after raising her family, earned a Bachelor of Arts degree from Pine Manor College in 1993. She was a longtime member of St. Paul's Episcopal Church in Dedham and, as a member of Colonial Dames of America, she gave walking tours on Beacon Hill. As a member of the League of Women Voters, she enjoyed healthy, open dialog and always listened to everyone's point of view. A willing participant in many family activities, Lee loved to ski the challenging runs at Cannon Mountain and loved to hike, pond skate, and swim in Falmouth. Lee will be remembered for her grace, kindness, dry sense of humor, and the quiet fortitude with which she led her life. Services for Lee will be held on November 16, 2019 at 2 PM at St. Paul's Episcopal Church, 59 Court St., Dedham. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to Pine Manor College, 400 Heath St., Chestnut Hill, MA 02467 or St. Paul's Episcopal Church at the address above. Folsom Funeral Home www.folsomfuneral.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 27, 2019