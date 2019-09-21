Boston Globe Obituaries
|
WILLIAMS, Lee D. Of Cambridge, September 20. Beloved husband of Janet (Garland). Son of the late Frederick and Dorothy (Silva). Devoted father of Lee, Jr. and his wife Michelle, Diana, Alicia and the late Karen Jean Williams. Loving grandfather of Jordan and Julian. Brother of Kathleen, Richard, Donald, Darlene, Diane, Lorraine, Paul, Kelly, the late Patricia, Frederick, Jr. and Deborah. Funeral from the Donovan-Aufiero Funeral Home, 140 Otis Street, CAMBRIDGE, Wednesday at 9AM, followed by a Funeral Mass in the Sacred Heart Church, 49 Sixth St., Cambridge at 10AM. Interment Cambridge Cemetery. Visiting Tuesday, 4-8 PM. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to , 125 Water St., Lincoln, MA 01773. For guestbook [email protected]

Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 22, 2019
