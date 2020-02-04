|
JOHNSON, Lee F. Age 79, of Swanzey, NH, formerly of Wakefield & Reading, passed away on January 31, 2020. Lee is survived by his beloved wife, Margot Johnson, his three sons, Jon Johnson and his partner Angela Viscomi of West Newbury, MA, Gary Johnson of Reading, MA, Robert Johnson and his wife Stephanie of Reading, MA, stepdaughter Kristin (MacLellan) Leonard and her husband Robert of Rockland, MA, Brian MacLellan and his wife Jodi of Keene, NH, and his eight grandchildren. He was predeceased by his brother David Johnson of Manchester, NH. Limited Visiting Hours will be on Friday, February 7, 2020 from 4:00 to 6:00 pm at Whitcomb Hall, 17 Main Street, West Swanzey, NH 03446.
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 5, 2020