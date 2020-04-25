|
THOMAS, Lee F. Former Teacher & Guidance Counselor for Revere Public Schools Of Revere, in Chelsea, on April 6th at 81 years. Devoted & loving husband of 53 years to the late Elaine A. "Honey" (Benedetto) Thomas, who passed on April 17th. Loving & proud father of the late Leigh Anne (Thomas) Zarella. Adored surrogate grandfather to Mark V. & Michael R. Zarella, both of Woodcliff, NJ and the cherished uncle of Robin M. Brickley & husband Craig of S. Yarmouth & Formerly Everett. Also lovingly survived by his loyal and kind caregiver, Guerdy Pierre of Medford. Due to the ongoing COVID-19 (Coronavirus) pandemic, Funeral Services & Interment in Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett was held privately for him and his wife, Elaine. A Memorial Mass will be held for him and his wife, Elaine at St. Michael the Archangel Chapel at Chelsea Soldiers Home and will be announced at a later date. Lee had a career that spanned over 40 years with the Revere Public School System as a teacher and a guidance counselor. Former member & past President of the Greater Boston Guidance Association & Massachusetts Teachers Association. Late member of Knights of Columbus Lodge # 179 & US Army Vietnam Era Veteran. The family wishes to extend a heartfelt appreciation to the staff at the Chelsea Soldier's Home for their exceptional care and kindness, and because of that, they ask, in lieu of flowers remembrances may be made to the Activities Fund at the Chelsea Soldier's Home, 91 Crest Ave., Chelsea, MA 02150. To send online condolences or for more information, please visit www.vertuccioandsmith.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 26, 2020