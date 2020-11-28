CARUSO, Lee G. (Antonucci) Of Melrose, died at the Brigham & Women's Hospital on November 27th, 2020 at the age of 88. Lee was the beloved wife of the late Joseph Caruso for over 52 years. She was the loving mother of Wade J. Caruso of Melrose, Andrea L. Norton of Westford and Joseph Caruso, Jr. of Malden. Cherished grandmother of Alex, Tim, Matt, Mariah, Jillian and Caroline. She was the caring sister of the late Alfred J. Antonucci and the late John Antonucci. A Funeral Mass will be held at Most Blessed Sacrament Church, 1155 Main St., Wakefield, at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, December 2nd, 2020, followed by committal prayers at Wyoming Cemetery, Melrose. Relatives & friends are respectfully invited to attend. Contributions may be made in Lee's memory to the American Cancer Society
, P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123. For the obituary & directions, please visit www.gatelyfh.com