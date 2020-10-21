1/1
LEE M. OPPEDISANO
OPPEDISANO, Lee M. Of Arlington, passed away Tuesday, October 20, 2020. Beloved daughter of the late Josephine (Panetta) and Rosario Oppedisano. Dear sister of Pat Oppedisano, his wife Elizabeth, and Virginia Giurleo, all of Arlington, Amy Oppedisano of Winchester and the late Marie Bugden, Frances, Adeline, Dominic and Charles Oppedisano. Dear aunt of many loving nieces and nephews. Lee was a devout catholic and studied spirituality throughout her life. A bridal consultant for many years with Priscilla's Bridal Shop of Boston, Lee will be remembered by many families for orchestrating beautiful weddings. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated in St. Eulalia's Church, 50 Ridge Street, Winchester on Tuesday, October 27th at 11AM. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Visiting Hours from the Keefe Funeral Home, 5 Chestnut St., Rt. 60 (adjacent to St. Agnes Church), ARLINGTON, from 9:30 to 10:30AM. Burial will be private. For directions or to send a message of condolence, please visit www.keefefuneralhome.com


Published in Boston Globe from Oct. 21 to Oct. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
27
Visitation
09:30 - 10:30 AM
Keefe Funeral Home
OCT
27
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
St. Eulalia's Church
Funeral services provided by
Keefe Funeral Home
5 Chestnut Street
Arlington, MA 02474
781-648-5544
Memories & Condolences

