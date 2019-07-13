Home

LEE (SLACK) MADDEN


1933 - 2019
MADDEN, Lee (Slack) A Compassionate Soul Lee (Helen Jane) Madden, died July 10, 2019 at age 85 in Boca Raton, FL of natural causes. Ms. Madden is survived by four daughters, Ann & Allan Gold of Leicester, NC; Paula Slack of Deerfield Beach, FL; Maura Madden of Newton; and Shawna Slack of Newton; her grandchildren, Kelsey Madden & Steven Dowdy of Swampscott; Andy Sermos (partner Jill Toomey) of Worcester; and Aidan, Maeve and Niall Slack-Watkins of Newton, and great-granddaughter, Liesl Lee Dowdy. Visiting Hours: Lee will be buried at the Mount Auburn Cemetery in Cambridge, MA, in a family ceremony. The family invites those interested in sharing their memories of Lee to post them at: www.neptunesociety.com/obituaries or you can send them via email to: [email protected] Donations in her honor can be made to Hospice by the Sea at https://trustbridgefoundation.org/ways-to-give/donate-now/ or Trustbridge Hospice, 530 East Ave., W. Palm Beach, FL 33407.

Published in The Boston Globe on July 14, 2019
