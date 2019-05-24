Home

GAILZAID, Lee Michael Passed away on May 9th. Born 1949, in Boston, MA to the late Melvin Spencer Gailzaid and Lilian Gailzaid. Lee is survived by his sister Joyce Himmel and her husband Harry Himmel of FL; nephew Erik Himmel, his wife Carolina Himmel and their children Laura and Matthew Himmel of FL; niece Tracy Isham, her husband Jon Isham and their children Faith, Kate and Lilly Isham of VT. A Service will be held on June 2nd from 1 pm - 4 pm at Marina Bay in Quincy, MA. Lee's ashes will be laid to rest in the Harbor from the "Boston Belle" ship.

Published in The Boston Globe on May 26, 2019
