PIPER, Lee A longtime resident of Boston's South End, died peacefully in his home on September 25th. Born in Kansas City, Missouri on April 16, 1949, son of the late Charles and Julia Piper. Lee was a graduate of Purdue University with his Bachelor's Degree in Computer Science, which was the first offering of its program from Purdue, for which he was very proud. He was a collector of Royal Doulton and was very involved with their groups. A member of the Farmer's Market Federation and a former Wine Steward at Amalfi in Boston's Back Bay. He was the brother of the late Douglas Piper. He is survived by his friend Dianne Farley of Boston and several other friends in the Boston area. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Cremation in Vine Hills Crematory in Plymouth. Arrangements entrusted in care of Cartmell-Davis Life Celebration Homes in PLYMOUTH. To sign the online guestbook, please visit www.cartmelldavis.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 20, 2019