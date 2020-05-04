|
JESSO, Lee Rose At 93 years of age. Lifelong Charlestown resident. April 30, 2020 from Covid-19. Beloved daughter of the late Michael A. Jesso and Mary G. (DeCristoforo) Jesso. Devoted sister of the late Mary G. Jesso, Phyllis Perrone and Rocco A. Jesso. Also survived by her many loving nieces and nephews. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Lee's Funeral Service and burial at Holy Cross Cemetery in Malden will be private. To send a message of condolence, please visit carrfuneral.com
Published in The Boston Globe on May 5, 2020