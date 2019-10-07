Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Douglass Funeral Home - Lexington
51 Worthen Road
Lexington, MA 02421
781-862-1800
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:45 AM
Douglass Funeral Home - Lexington
51 Worthen Road
Lexington, MA 02421
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Saint Brigid Church
2001 Mass. Ave.
Lexington, MA
LEE ROY BERRY Obituary
BERRY, Lee Roy Of Lexington, October 6, 2019. Husband of Joanne D. (Venuti) Berry. Father of Constance Lee Cataldo and her husband Robert of Lexington, and Rebecca Berry Lespasio and her husband John of Lexington. Brother of Louise Allen of Ohio and the late Franklin Berry, Clyde Berry, and Bennett Berry. He is also survived by 5 grandchildren, Jennifer, Meredith, Bobby, Johnny Lee, and Michael, by 4 great-grandchildren, Alexander, Olivia, Lucas, and Hadley Poppy, and by many nieces and nephews. Lee Roy also leaves behind his beloved dog, Stella.

A special thank you to Heather Smith for all her help and guidance. A U.S. Air Force Korean War Veteran, Lee Roy was the proprietor of Berry's T.V. & Appliance in Lexington.

A Mass of Christian burial will be held Wednesday, October 9, at Saint Brigid Church, 2001 Mass. Ave., Lexington at 11am. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend. Visitation also on Wednesday, immediately prior to the Mass, at the Douglass Funeral Home, 51 Worthen Rd., LEXINGTON, from 9am to 10:45am. Donations in his memory may be made to the MA Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals at www.mspca.org. Interment Westview Cemetery, Lexington. Lexington 781-862-1800

www.douglassfh.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 8, 2019
