CASPER, Dr. Lee S. Age 74, of Duxbury, passed away June 15th, 2020 at his home in Fountain Hills, Arizona surrounded by his family. He was born May 23rd, 1946 to Jay and Sonia Casper of New Jersey. Upon graduation from Dwight Morrow High School in 1964, Lee continued on to Ohio State University to complete his undergraduate studies before he ventured onto Illinois College of Podiatric Medicine. Graduating in the class of 1971, Lee quickly went on to establish his own podiatric practice in Brockton, Massachusetts where he served his community for over 40 years. Those who remember Lee will recall his enthusiasm for collecting classic cars and spending time with his family, friends and dogs.
He will be dearly missed by family and friends alike. Survived by his wife of 36 years, Maureen; his three children Jennifer (Christopher) Layden of Westwood, Massachusetts; Jessica (Matthew) Keating of Fountain Hills, Arizona; and his son Joshua (Andy) Casper of Scottsdale, Arizona; grandchildren Hannah, Matthew, Reed, Gavin & Grey; sisters Ellen Weprin, Bess (Leonard) Rich and predeceased by his brother David Casper.
Funeral Services will be at 10:00am, Thursday, June 25th at Duxbury Mayflower Cemetery, 774 Tremont St., Duxbury, MA 02332.
Published in The Boston Globe on June 20, 2020