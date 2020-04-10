Boston Globe Obituaries
Aram Bedrosian Funeral Home
558 Mount Auburn Street
Watertown, MA 02472
(617) 924-7400
LEHART (KALAJIAN) AHARONIAN

LEHART (KALAJIAN) AHARONIAN Obituary
AHARONIAN, Lehart "Lee" (Kalajian) Of Belmont, April 8, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Kirk Aharonian. Devoted mother of Gregory, John and his wife Karen and Sharon DeMarco and her husband David. Cherished grandmother of Alyssa and Kirk Aharonian and Anthony and Isabella DeMarco. Daughter of the late Matos and Rose (Kuloodjian) of Watertown, and sister of the late Mary Bagdasarian. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to either St. Stephen's Armenian Apostolic Church, Watertown, of which she was a lifelong member as well as the Ladies Guild, or Dana - Farber Cancer Institute (In memory of Lehart Aharonian) www.dana-farber.org/gift

Please see a tribute to Lehart at bedrosianfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 12, 2020
