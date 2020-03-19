Boston Globe Obituaries
LEILA (DOLABANY) BUNAI

BUNAI, Leila (Dolabany) Of West Roxbury, March 19, 2020. Dear and devoted wife of the late Robert P. Bunai. Loving sister of Fouad Daoulabani of West Roxbury, Souheil Dawlabany of Lebanon, Russell Dolabany of Dedham, Georgette Daouli of CA and the late Lama Akl, Mary David, James Dolabany, Moufid Dolabany, and Salwa Dawlabany. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Leila's Funeral Services will be private. Contributions in her memory may be made to St. Matthew's Syriac Orthodox Church, 149 Park St., West Roxbury, MA 02132. Guestbook available at www.KfouryFuneral.com Kfoury Keefe Funeral Home West Roxbury 617-325-3600
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 22, 2020
