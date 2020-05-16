|
CELONA, Leila (Marabello) Lifelong resident of East Boston, on May, 15, 2020, at the age of 100. Devoted wife of the late Stephen "Steve" Celona, Sr., with whom she shared 64 years of marriage. Loving mother of Nunzio "Nunny" Celona and his wife Geraldine of Wakefield, Josephine Pullo and her husband Dave of Tewksbury and Stephen Celona, Jr. of Winthrop. Cherished grandmother four grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. Leila was employed as a seamstress in clothing industry for Philips Sportswear in
East Boston before her retirement in 1982. Due to the Covid-19 Pandemic, Services will be held privately for the immediate family. Messages of condolence to the family can be placed on our memory wall. Interment will be in Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett, MA. For online guestbook vazzafunerals.com Vazza Funeral Home
Revere
Published in The Boston Globe on May 17, 2020