Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for LEILA CELONA
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

LEILA (MARABELLO) CELONA

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
LEILA (MARABELLO) CELONA Obituary
CELONA, Leila (Marabello) Lifelong resident of East Boston, on May, 15, 2020, at the age of 100. Devoted wife of the late Stephen "Steve" Celona, Sr., with whom she shared 64 years of marriage. Loving mother of Nunzio "Nunny" Celona and his wife Geraldine of Wakefield, Josephine Pullo and her husband Dave of Tewksbury and Stephen Celona, Jr. of Winthrop. Cherished grandmother four grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. Leila was employed as a seamstress in clothing industry for Philips Sportswear in

East Boston before her retirement in 1982. Due to the Covid-19 Pandemic, Services will be held privately for the immediate family. Messages of condolence to the family can be placed on our memory wall. Interment will be in Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett, MA. For online guestbook vazzafunerals.com Vazza Funeral Home

Revere
Published in The Boston Globe on May 17, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of LEILA's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -