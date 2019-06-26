Home

LEILA E. EASTMAN

LEILA E. EASTMAN Obituary
EASTMAN, Leila E. Of Waltham, formerly of Brighton, passed away peacefully, on June 23, 2019, at the age of 75. Born in Boston, Leila was raised and educated in Brighton and graduated from Brighton High School. She worked as a laboratory technician in the Lahey Clinic and St. Elizabeth's hospital for over 30 years. She enjoyed her cats and reading. One of her favorite things, was to get in the car and go for ride to explore all the new places she hadn't yet seen. Leila will be sorely missed by all who were blessed to have known her. Daughter of the late Christina (Smith) Minkkinen and the late Elmer Eastman. Devoted sister of Judith Daniels of Rockland and the late Christine Schmidt and Kenneth Eastman. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Family and friends are respectfully invited to attend a Graveside Service, on Friday, June 28, at 1:30 PM, in Knollwood Memorial Park, 319 High St., Canton. Should friends desire, memorial contributions may be made in her name to a . To leave a sympathy message for the family, please visit

www.cartwrightfuneral.com
Published in The Boston Globe on June 27, 2019
