Kfoury Keefe Funeral Home
8 Spring Street
West Roxbury, MA 02132
617-325-3600
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 10, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. George Antiochian Orthodox Church
55 Emmonsdale Rd.
WEST ROXBURY, MA
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Jul. 10, 2020
11:00 AM
St. George Antiochian Orthodox Church
55 Emmonsdale Rd.
WEST ROXBURY, MA
View Map
LEILA (KHOURY) KENNAN

LEILA (KHOURY) KENNAN Obituary
KENNAN, Leila (Khoury) Of Wrentham, formerly of Norwood July 6, 2020. Dear and devoted wife of the late Herbert Kennan. Beloved mother of Marianne Connor of Wrentham. Loving grandmother of Nicholas and Nicole Connor of Wrentham. Dear sister of Assaad Khoury and Ikbal Najjar of Lebanon, as well as two late brothers and six late sisters. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Leila worked for many years at the Victoria Haven Nursing Home in Norwood, and was awarded the Secretary's Award from the state for promoting a better quality of life and excellence of care to the residents. She was extremely proud of this accomplishment. Her interests included cooking, gardening, and spending time with her family and friends. She also loved the family dog Polar so very much. Funeral Service Friday at 11 a.m. at St. George Antiochian Orthodox Church, 55 Emmonsdale Rd., WEST ROXBURY. Visiting Hour in the Church Friday 10 to 11 a.m. COVID precautions in place at the Church: masks and social distancing required. Interment Mt. Hope Cemetery, Boston. In lieu of flowers, please make contributions in Leila's memory to St. George Antiochian Orthodox Church stgeorgeofboston.org or to the National Osteoporosis Foundation nof.org Guestbook and photo at www.KfouryFuneral.com Kfoury Keefe Funeral Home West Roxbury 617-325-3600
Published in The Boston Globe on July 8, 2020
