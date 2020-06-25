Boston Globe Obituaries
LEITH H. LEARD

LEARD, Leith H. Of Wakefield, passed away May 6, 2019. Husband of the late Olga (Jalowick). He was survived by a sister Una, special friend Audrey Grover, son Donald & his wife Mary, son Richard & his wife Carole, son Scott & his late wife Kathy, and daughter Gayle & her husband Harley. Predeceased by his late son Alan. At Leith's request, there were no public Services. His cremated ashes will join Olga's in the Columbarium at the Lakeside Cemetery in Wakefield, MA. To forward condolences and view a full obituary, please contact the website of the McDonald Funeral Home in WAKEFIELD: www.mcdonaldfs.com
Published in The Boston Globe on June 28, 2020
