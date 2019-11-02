|
|
DUMAS, Leland B. Of Arlington, passed away on October 31. Beloved husband to the late Lois N. (Connolly) Dumas. Loving father to Jayne Gardini and her late husband Larry of Bedford, Carol Cooper and her husband Jack of Harwick, NY, Paul Dumas of Bristol, RI, and Michelle Dumas and her wife Debbie Rebeiro of Billerica. Dear grandfather to Tracey Derderian, Bradley Gardini and great-grandfather to Ava and Gavin Derderian. Brother of the late Warren E. Dumas. Funeral Services are private.
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 3, 2019