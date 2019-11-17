|
|
SISKIND, Leland Benjamin Of North Andover, MA, passed away on November 16, 2019, in Boston, MA. He died as he lived, concerned for the wellbeing of others, sharp-witted, grateful, and smiling. In the end he was in the company of his wife and soul mate, Mynda, son Alan Siskind, daughter Marjorie Kern, granddaughters Talya Visco and Emily Kern, and "spare daughter" Paula Kaplan. Born August 18, 1927, in Boston, Leland was the son of Harry and Lillian Siskind Mason, both of whom died at an early age. He was adopted and raised in Lawrence, MA by his maternal grandparents, Dr. Alexander and Blumah Siskind. Leland's passion for learning and history began at Bruce Grammar School in Lawrence, MA, and carried him through Phillips Academy in Andover '45, and on to Union College in Schenectady, NY '50. He served in the US Navy in WWII on the aircraft carrier USS Marcus Island. He cherished the 25 years he sang with the Newburyport Choral Society, and was a lifelong member of Temple Emanuel in Andover, MA. A born Red Sox fan, Lee was a lover of history and politics, a patron of the arts and was a lifelong supporter of the Boston Symphony Orchestra. Leland's legacy lives on through the love that he shared with his wife of 69 years, Mynda, and the family they created, all of whom now celebrate his life and mourn his passing. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend his Funeral Service on Tuesday morning, November 19, 2019, at 11:00 in Temple Emanuel, 7 Haggetts Pond Road, Andover. Burial will be in Temple Emanuel Cemetery, Andover. Shiva will be observed at the home of Margie and Emily Kern 5-9pm Tuesday evening. Arrangements are by the H.L. Farmer & Sons Funeral Homes, HAVERHILL & BRADFORD. Contributions can be made in his name to the Newburyport Choral Society, P.O. Box 92, Newburyport, MA 01950, or . To obtain directions, share a memory or for more information, please visit farmerfuneralhomes.com H.L. Farmer & Sons Funeral Homes Haverhill & Bradford 978-372-9311
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 18, 2019