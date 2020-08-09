Boston Globe Obituaries
LELAND "SUMNER" HOPKINS II


1932 - 2020
LELAND "SUMNER" HOPKINS II Obituary
HOPKINS, Leland "Sumner" II Of Concord, August 6, 2020. Sumner was preceded in death by his parents, Leland S. and Inez Mallery Hopkins. He is survived by his wife of nearly 63 years, Marian Weary Hopkins; his three daughters, Sarah Martin (Peter), Martha Cornett (Michael), Rebecca Mahoney (Timothy); grandchildren, Joey Martin, Hannah Martin, Mallery Grimm (Darin), Chris Cornett, Katie Mahoney, and Patrick Mahoney. A celebration of life will be held when conditions permit. The family would like to thank the generous caregivers of The Gardens at Newbury Court where Sumner resided the last four years of his life. In recognition of Sumner's military service, flags will fly at half-staff in Concord, MA. To offer a condolence visit: www.concordfuneral.com

Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 10, 2020
