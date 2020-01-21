Boston Globe Obituaries
Douglass Funeral Home - Lexington
51 Worthen Road
Lexington, MA 02421
781-862-1800
HAGER, Leland Stanford Of Lexington, January 18, 2020. Husband of the late Sally E. Hager (Edwards). He is survived by his daughter, Carol E. Hager and her husband Philip Davies of Gloucester and son, Robert E. Hager and his wife Jennifer Pitman of Briarcliff Manor, NY. He is also survived by 2 granddaughters, Lily and Jane Hager. A U.S. Army WWII Veteran, Stan had a long and successful career as a Systems Engineer, first at MIT Lincoln Laboratory, and then the Mitre Corporation. A Memorial Service will be held in the spring, details to be announced. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to The Island Institute, 386 Main St. #3345, Rockland, ME 04841. Private Interment at Mt. Auburn Cemetery, Cambridge. Lexington 781-862-1800

www.douglassfh.com
Published in The Boston Globe from Jan. 22 to Jan. 26, 2020
