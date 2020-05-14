|
MACROPOULOS, Lemonia "Lisa" (Dodollas) Of Westwood, MA, passed away peacefully on May 13, 2020 at Norwood Hospital due to COVID 19 complications.
Beloved wife of the late Demetrios "Jimmy" Macropoulos. Devoted and loving mother of Penelope and her husband, James Stauffer of Westwood MA, and of her late son, John Macropoulos.
Proud member of the St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church. Loving sister of Dina Ralli, Koula Vlahavas and Michael Dodolias from Greece. Devoted and precious grandmother (Yiayia) to Alexandra Portanova and Christian Portanova. She will be sorely missed by her in-laws, nieces, nephews, church congregation, friends and by all who knew her and loved her.
Due to the current health crisis, Burial Services will be private. A celebration of Lemonia's life will be held in the future. The family would like to express its appreciation to all the doctors, nurses, hospice, and all medical staff at both the Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital in Needham and to the Norwood Hospital in Norwood for their care, support, comfort and compassion.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that contributions in Lemonia's memory be made to: The Greater Boston Food Bank, 70 South Bay Avenue, Boston, MA 02118.
Published in The Boston Globe on May 17, 2020