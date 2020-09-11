CICOLARI, Lena C. (Baratta) Of Medford, formerly of Somerville, September 5th. Beloved wife of the late Louis J. Cicolari. Loving mother of Louis J. Cicolari and his wife Cathryn of Clinton, Joan Bates and her husband Brian of Medford and the late John Cicolari. Devoted grandmother of Victoria Cicolari and Brian Bates and his wife Amanda. Loving great-grandmother of Delilah Bates. Dear sister of Edmund Baratta and his wife Marie of Florida, Alma Murphy of North Reading and the late Delmo and Margaret Baratta. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews. Lena was raised and educated in Somerville. She is a graduate of Somerville High School. For over 50 years she worked in the Classified Advertising Department for the Boston Globe. First and foremost, Lena was a homemaker who enjoyed spending time with her family. At the request of her family, Services were private. Donations in her memory may be made to the Boston Globe Santa, PO Box 491, Medford, MA 02155. www.globesanta.org
