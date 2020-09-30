LENA CHRISTO

CHRISTO, Lena Of Boston, September 28. Beloved daughter of the late Teko and Marina Christo. Devoted sister of the late Anna Christo, James Christo, William Christo and sister-in-law, Martha Christo. Aunt of Mark Christo, John Christo and his wife Monica. Grand-aunt of Carina and Gabriela. Also survived by extended family and her dedicated caregivers Octavio Guerra and Osman Milla.



Lena was a lifelong Bostonian, a proud "American" of Albanian descent who lived the last 90 of her 96 years in Bay Village, where her family operated a neighborhood variety store for decades. When she wasn't holding court at the store with her many customers and police buddies, she was focused on being a shrewd businesswoman.



Lena enjoyed frequent jaunts to Castle Island with her brother Jimmy, rides to the Cape, attending local political rallies, watching detective shows and football, and her time spent with family, friends, and foes. She will be missed!



Funeral Service will be held Saturday, October 3rd at St. George Albanian Orthodox Cathedral, 523 East Broadway, South Boston at 11 o'clock. Relatives and friends respectfully invited to attend and may visit prior to the Service from 10-11AM. Expressions of sympathy may be made in Lena's memory to St. George Cathedral.



