D'AMBROSIO, Lena Lifelong East Boston Resident In East Boston, unexpectedly, September 17th, at 90 years. Dear sister of the late Louise Mackay and her late husband William M., & the late Concetta "Connie" Vitale. Beloved sister-in-law of Henry F. Vitale of East Boston. Cherished aunt of William M. Mackay, Jr. & wife Lisa M. of Stoneham, Henry F. Vitale, Jr. & wife JoAnne of Jamaica Plain & John R. Vitale & wife Muna of Brighton. Also lovingly survived by many great-nieces and a great-nephew. Lena worked as an Executive Secretary for several large companies in Boston's Financial District for over 25 years. Lena also enjoyed attending the Boston Ballet and was a great patron of the arts. She always enjoyed completing arts and crafts projects in her spare time. Private Funeral Services & interment at Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett were held. Remembrances may be made to the . For additional information, please visit www.vertuccioandsmith.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 24, 2019