Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Vertuccio & Smith Funeral Home
773 Broadway
Revere, MA 02151
(781) 284-7756
Resources
More Obituaries for LENA D'AMBROSIO
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

LENA D'AMBROSIO

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
LENA D'AMBROSIO Obituary
D'AMBROSIO, Lena Lifelong East Boston Resident In East Boston, unexpectedly, September 17th, at 90 years. Dear sister of the late Louise Mackay and her late husband William M., & the late Concetta "Connie" Vitale. Beloved sister-in-law of Henry F. Vitale of East Boston. Cherished aunt of William M. Mackay, Jr. & wife Lisa M. of Stoneham, Henry F. Vitale, Jr. & wife JoAnne of Jamaica Plain & John R. Vitale & wife Muna of Brighton. Also lovingly survived by many great-nieces and a great-nephew. Lena worked as an Executive Secretary for several large companies in Boston's Financial District for over 25 years. Lena also enjoyed attending the Boston Ballet and was a great patron of the arts. She always enjoyed completing arts and crafts projects in her spare time. Private Funeral Services & interment at Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett were held. Remembrances may be made to the . For additional information, please visit www.vertuccioandsmith.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of LENA's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Vertuccio & Smith Funeral Home
Download Now