LENA (CARPINIELLO) DEVITA
DeVITA, Lena "Pasqualina" (Carpiniello) Of Revere and formerly of East Boston, passed away on October 17, 2020. Beloved daughter of Antonio and Maria (Fasano) Carpiniello. Loving wife of the late Carmelo DeVita. Adored mother of Guy DeVita of Revere, Anthony DeVita and his wife Linda of East Boston, Robert DeVita of Las Vegas, and the late Paul DeVita. Dear sister of Pasquale Carpiniello and his wife Petrina of Middleton and formerly of Revere, the late Filomena Serraino and her husband Antonio, and the late Lucrezia Agosto and husband Nicole. Also survived by loving nieces and nephews. The family will receive visitors on Thursday, from 9 am to 10:30 am in the J.S. Waterman-Langone Chapel, 580 Commercial St., BOSTON. Parking attendants at front door. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated after visitation at 11 am, in St. Anthony of Padua Church, 350 Revere St., Revere. Services will conclude with burial in Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett. In lieu of flowers, donations in Lena's memory may be made to St. Jude, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. For online condolences and/or directions, please visit: www.watermanboston.com J.S. Waterman-Langone Chapel

617-536-4110

Published in Boston Globe from Oct. 18 to Oct. 19, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Boston Harborside Home of JS Waterman & Son-Waring-Langone
580 Commercial Street
Boston, MA 02109
6175364110
