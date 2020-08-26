Boston Globe Obituaries
|
LENA H. (GIAMMARCO) KENEFICK

KENEFICK, Lena H. (Giammarco) Age 98, of Newton Upper Falls, formerly of Canton, Aug. 24th. Wife of the late Albert R., Sr. She is survived by her children, Albert R., Jr. & his wife Ishing of California, David A. & his husband Michael Toppan of New Hampshire, Mary Jane (Kenefick) Stanlaske of East Walpole, and John & his wife Heesong Kenefick of South Carolina, 4 grandchildren, 5 great-grandchildren, her loving cousin, Leila Truant of Needham and her wonderful friend Charles Gilday of Newton. A Funeral Mass will be held at St. John the Evangelist Church, Canton on Saturday at 10:30 am. Visiting Hour prior to the Mass at the Dockray & Thomas Funeral Home, 455 Washington St., CANTON from 9:00-10:00 am. Burial Knollwood Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory can be made to the Pappas Rehabilitation Hospital for Children, 3 Randolph St., Canton, MA 02021. For complete obituary and to sign guestbook, see: dockrayandthomasfuneralhome.com Dockray & Thomas Funeral Home 781-828-0811
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 27, 2020
