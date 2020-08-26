|
KENEFICK, Lena H. (Giammarco) Age 98, of Newton Upper Falls, formerly of Canton, Aug. 24th. Wife of the late Albert R., Sr. She is survived by her children, Albert R., Jr. & his wife Ishing of California, David A. & his husband Michael Toppan of New Hampshire, Mary Jane (Kenefick) Stanlaske of East Walpole, and John & his wife Heesong Kenefick of South Carolina, 4 grandchildren, 5 great-grandchildren, her loving cousin, Leila Truant of Needham and her wonderful friend Charles Gilday of Newton. A Funeral Mass will be held at St. John the Evangelist Church, Canton on Saturday at 10:30 am. Visiting Hour prior to the Mass at the Dockray & Thomas Funeral Home, 455 Washington St., CANTON from 9:00-10:00 am. Burial Knollwood Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory can be made to the Pappas Rehabilitation Hospital for Children, 3 Randolph St., Canton, MA 02021. For complete obituary and to sign guestbook, see: dockrayandthomasfuneralhome.com Dockray & Thomas Funeral Home 781-828-0811
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 27, 2020