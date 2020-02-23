Boston Globe Obituaries
Smith Funeral Home
125 Washington Avenue
Chelsea, MA 02150
(617) 889-1177
Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020
10:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020
1:00 PM
1:00 PM
LENA L. (IACOVIELLO) BUSHELL


1936 - 2020
LENA L. (IACOVIELLO) BUSHELL Obituary
BUSHELL, Lena L. (Iacoviello) Of Weymouth, formerly of Chelsea, February 22nd. Devoted wife of Richard J. Bushell. Beloved mother of Michael J. Bushell and his wife Lisa and Angela L. Peatfield and her husband Raymond all of Weymouth. Daughter of the late Giuseppe and Angelina (Rossi) Iacoviello. Sister of the late Louis Iacoviello. Cherished grandmother of Christopher Bushell, Nicholas Peatfield and his wife Ally, Bradley Bushell and Brian Peatfield. Family and friends are kindly invited to attend a Funeral Service in the Smith Funeral Home, 125 Washington Avenue, CHELSEA, on Wednesday, February 26th, at 1 PM. Visitation with the family prior to the service beginning at 10 AM. Services will conclude with interment at Holy Cross Cemetery, Malden. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to VNA Care Hospice, 100 Trade Center, Suite G 500, Woburn, MA 01801. Smith Funeral Home

617-889-1177

www.smithfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 24, 2020
