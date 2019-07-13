Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bell-O'Dea Funeral Home
376 Washington St
Brookline, MA 02445
(617) 277-7652
Resources
More Obituaries for LENA LASCOLA
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

LENA LASCOLA

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
LENA LASCOLA Obituary
LASCOLA, Lena Of Saugus, passed away peacefully at Hebrew Senior Life July 12, 2019. Extremely loved by all, especially her lifetime companion of 41 years Edward Pieroni. Lena's happiness and joy was spending time with her family and especially traveling to Disney World often with Ed and the "kids." She is survived by her husband Anthony, her partner Edward, her sons Mark and Paul, and her grandchildren Nicholas, Claudia, Robert and Asher. Also survived by Mark's companion Andrea and Paul's wife Margaret. There will be a Private Memorial at Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett.
Published in The Boston Globe on July 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Bell-O'Dea Funeral Home
Download Now