LASCOLA, Lena Of Saugus, passed away peacefully at Hebrew Senior Life July 12, 2019. Extremely loved by all, especially her lifetime companion of 41 years Edward Pieroni. Lena's happiness and joy was spending time with her family and especially traveling to Disney World often with Ed and the "kids." She is survived by her husband Anthony, her partner Edward, her sons Mark and Paul, and her grandchildren Nicholas, Claudia, Robert and Asher. Also survived by Mark's companion Andrea and Paul's wife Margaret. There will be a Private Memorial at Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett.
Published in The Boston Globe on July 14, 2019