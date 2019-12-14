|
DiGIANTOMMASO, Lena M. (Piccirilli) Of Medford, December 13th. Beloved wife of the late Alfred A. DiGiantommaso. Devoted mother of Deborah DiGiantommaso and her husband Douglas Place of Melrose, Michael DiGiantommaso and his wife Sadie Costa of Sutton, Linda Valenti and her husband Ralph of Wilmington. Loving grandmother of Jennifer, Tanya, Scott, and Stephen. Loving great-grandmother of Mia, Stella and Abigail. Dear sister of the late Lucy Cataldo, John "Pickles" Piccirilli, Yolanda Fornari, Catherine Hood, Joseph and Rocco Piccirilli. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Funeral from the Dello Russo Funeral Home, 306 Main St., MEDFORD, Tuesday, December 17th, at 9 AM, followed by a Funeral Mass celebrated in St. Clement Church, 71 Warner Street, Medford, at 10 AM. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. Visiting Hours Monday, 4-8 PM. Services will conclude with burial at Oak Grove Cemetery, Medford. Late former member of Medford School Committee. To leave a message of condolence visit dellorusso.net Dello Russo Family Funeral Homes
Medford-Woburn-Wilmington
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 15, 2019