Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dello Russo Funeral Home
306 Main Street
Medford, MA 02155
(781) 396-9200
Resources
More Obituaries for LENA DIGIANTOMMASO
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

LENA M. (PICCIRILLI) DIGIANTOMMASO

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
LENA M. (PICCIRILLI) DIGIANTOMMASO Obituary
DiGIANTOMMASO, Lena M. (Piccirilli) Of Medford, December 13th. Beloved wife of the late Alfred A. DiGiantommaso. Devoted mother of Deborah DiGiantommaso and her husband Douglas Place of Melrose, Michael DiGiantommaso and his wife Sadie Costa of Sutton, Linda Valenti and her husband Ralph of Wilmington. Loving grandmother of Jennifer, Tanya, Scott, and Stephen. Loving great-grandmother of Mia, Stella and Abigail. Dear sister of the late Lucy Cataldo, John "Pickles" Piccirilli, Yolanda Fornari, Catherine Hood, Joseph and Rocco Piccirilli. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Funeral from the Dello Russo Funeral Home, 306 Main St., MEDFORD, Tuesday, December 17th, at 9 AM, followed by a Funeral Mass celebrated in St. Clement Church, 71 Warner Street, Medford, at 10 AM. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. Visiting Hours Monday, 4-8 PM. Services will conclude with burial at Oak Grove Cemetery, Medford. Late former member of Medford School Committee. To leave a message of condolence visit dellorusso.net Dello Russo Family Funeral Homes

Medford-Woburn-Wilmington
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of LENA's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Dello Russo Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -