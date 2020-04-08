|
|
PAGANO, Lena Marie Of West Roxbury, passed away suddenly on April 5, 2020. Lena was born March 10, 1965, the loving and devoted daughter of Joanna A. (Micci) and the late Anthony J. Pagano. Cherished granddaughter of the late Lena Pagano Lodsie, Joseph Lodsie, John Pagano and Gaetano and Eva (Mazzei) Micci. Dear niece of Marie and David Alden of Burlington and Eva and Gerald Kelleher of South Carolina. Lena is survived by her cousins Margaret St. Onge, Sharon Miller, Davida Alden, Kathryn Czerwinski, Krystine Kelly, Michael Kelleher and Gerald Kelleher. In addition to her many loving family members, she leaves her best friends Lisa and James Blake and their son Kyle and Evelyn and Marshall and family. Lena worked for over 30 years as a Business and Intelligence Specialist at Tufts Health Plan in Watertown. She was friendly, well respected, loving, always happy and always giving of herself, never hesitating to put others first. Lena touched the heart of her family, friends and colleagues as well others she met throughout her life. She was a loyal friend. Due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, guidelines put in place by Gov. Charles Baker and the Archdiocese of Boston, Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations in Lena's Memory may be made to the Dana Farber Cancer Institute, 450 Brookline Ave., SW 120, Boston, MA 02215 or at dana-farber.org or the . To leave a condolence message for Lena's family, please visit gormleyfuneral.com William J. Gormley Funeral Service 617-323-8600
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 12, 2020