PICCIOLI, Lena Rose (Paoletti) Age 93, a lifelong resident of Needham, Sunday, January 12th. She is survived by her loving husband of 69 years, Alfred, daughter, Linda Hardej and her husband, Richard, and son, David and his wife, Debra. She is also survived by five grandchildren, Lisa Hardej, Alexander and his wife, Amy, Michael and his wife, Rachael, Zachary and his wife, Lilen, and Thomas Piccioli, and five great-grandchildren. She is also survived by sister-in-law Antonette Paoletti and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her sister Ann Rossini and brothers Chester and Leo Paoletti. Her family brought her great joy, especially in recent years celebrating the arrival of her great-grandchildren. Visiting Hours in the Eaton Funeral Home, 1351 Highland Ave., NEEDHAM, on Friday, January 17th, from 4-7 pm. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held in St. Joseph Church, 1360 Highland Ave., Needham, on Saturday, at 10 am. Interment will follow at St. Mary's Cemetery in Needham. Expressions of sympathy may be made in Lena's memory to VNA Hospice & Palliative Care, 120 Thomas Street, Worcester, MA 01608. For obit, directions or to share a memory of Lena, please visit www.eatonfuneralhomes.com Eaton Funeral Home 781-444-0201
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 15, 2020