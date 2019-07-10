Boston Globe Obituaries
Keefe Funeral Home
5 Chestnut Street
Arlington, MA 02474
781-648-5544
Visitation
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Keefe Funeral Home
5 Chestnut Street
Arlington, MA 02474
View Map
Funeral
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
Keefe Funeral Home
5 Chestnut Street
Arlington, MA 02474
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
11:30 AM
St. Agnes Church
30 Medford St
Arlington, MA
View Map
LENA (CAMPO) RUSSO

LENA (CAMPO) RUSSO Obituary
RUSSO, Lena (Campo) Of Somerville, July 9th, 2019. Beloved wife of the late T. Peter Russo. Devoted mother of Jean Scescke, her husband Stephen of Nashua, NH, Cheryl Whalen of Medford, and Anna Toland of Nashua, NH. Loving grandmother of Nicole Scescke, Stephen Scescke, his wife Angela, Carla Toland and Tristan Whalen. Loving great-grandmother of Caroline and George. Sister of Anna Campo of Somerville and the late Vincenzina Montague. Aunt of Anthony Montague of Norwood. Funeral from the Keefe Funeral Home, 5 Chestnut St., ARLINGTON, Saturday at 11 AM followed by a Funeral Mass celebrated in St. Agnes Church, 30 Medford St., Arlington, at 11:30 AM. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend and may visit with her family from 9:30 AM to 11 AM at the funeral home. Services will conclude with burial at Mt. Auburn Cemetery, Cambridge. It has been requested that memorial donations be made in Lena's memory to St. Jude Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. For directions, or to leave a message of condolence, please visit www.keefefuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on July 11, 2019
