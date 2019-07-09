Boston Globe Obituaries
|
LENA (FERRI) SPAGNOLA


1915 - 2019
LENA (FERRI) SPAGNOLA Obituary
SPAGNOLA, Lena (Ferri) Of Jamaica Plain and formerly of Revere, passed away at the age of 104. Born in Revere on June 3, 1915 to the late Joseph and Catherine (Rappa). Loving wife of the late Arthur Spagnola. Beloved mother of Cecile Cohen, and the late Arthur Spagnola and his surviving wife Dorothy of Saugus. Cherished grandmother of Joshua and Jason Cohen, and the late Michael and Paul Spagnola. Adoring great-grandmother of 2 and great-great-grandmother of 4. Dear sister of the late Vincent Ferri, Marie Ciarlone, Viola Peters, Mildred Nester and Kathleen Capobianco. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. She was a Revere native and lived on Revere St. most of her life. Lena was known to family and friends as Auntie Lena. Lena had a sweet soul and was humble. A Mass will be held at St. Anthony's Church, 250 Revere St., Revere on Saturday, July 13, 2019 at 11:00am. Relatives and friends are kindly invited. Private interment. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Anthony of Padua, 250 Revere St., Revere MA 02151. For guest book please visit www.Buonfiglio.com Paul Buonfiglio & Sons-Bruno

Funeral Home
Published in The Boston Globe on July 10, 2019
