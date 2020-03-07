|
FAIRFIELD, Lendol Nickerson "Nick" Of Punta Gorda, Florida and Gloucester, Massachusetts, died on March 4, 2020 at the age of 77, at Hope Hospice in Cape Coral, Florida. Born in Boston on July 16, 1942, he spent his childhood in Wenham, MA and Southern California. He considered Gloucester, MA, where he lived for 30 years, his home. Nick is survived by his wife and best friend Gail, his partner for 40 years, whom he called a "gentle but irresistible force" and who was his devoted caregiver in recent years; his daughter Stobie and her partner Charlie Ferrara; his grandson Sangye Sherpa; his sons John Fairfield and Will Fairfield; his sisters- and brothers-in-law, Alison and Randy Cushing and Susan Roberts and Jeffrey Phillips; his friend and former wife, Barbara Fairfield and her partner Charlie Wing; several nieces and nephews; and his cherished dog, Tula. He was predeceased by his mother Esther Earle Fairfield, his father John Fairfield, and his two brothers John Fairfield and Edward Fairfield. Nick was a founding member of Sterling School in Craftsbury Common, VT which, he always said, just meant no other school would take him. He served 4 years in the Air Force at the SAC base in Caribou, ME. He was a realtor for several companies, including his own, Fairfield Realty. He served as President of the White Mountain Chamber of Commerce, and was a member of the Annisquam Village Church, The Annisquam Yacht Club, and past president of The Leonard Club. In addition to being a skilled horseman in his youth, and an elegant skier throughout his life, Nick was an enthusiastic golfer who, after he lost 80% of his vision, delighted in having shot a hole in one. Nick was a gifted wood carver, specializing in waterfowl and fish, and his art will provide a wonderful legacy for many patrons, family members, and friends. He was a committed member of a fellowship that helped him maintain the daily miracle of sobriety for 26 years. A friend called him "one of the all-time great gentlemen." Another liked to quote his advice: "Be kind, be honest, be humble, be brief." A Memorial Service will be held on June 26 at 11am at The Annisquam Village Church in Gloucester, MA, followed by a collation at The Annisquam Village Hall. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Hope Hospice, 2430 Diplomat, Cape Coral, FL 33909 or Annisquam Village Church, 820 Washington St., Gloucester, MA 01930, or to a .
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 9, 2020