|
|
ASHER, Lenore Age 91, of Dedham, formerly of Newton, on March 8. The younger daughter of late Robert and Beatrice Elman, she was born in Philadelphia and grew up in Bedford Hills, New York. For 57 years, she was married to the love of her life, the late Norman B. Asher, and lived in Newton, MA. She is survived by her beloved sons and daughters-in-law Steven and Rebecca Warner, Jacob and Nancy Hosay, Benjamin and Liza, and Robert and Jennifer, and her ten cherished grandchildren: Daniel (and his wife Erica), Sam, Sophie, Eve, Henry, Lucas, Maggie, Theo, Elias, and Annabel. She is also survived by her sister-in-law Margery Russem, six nieces and nephews, and numerous other members of her extended family, all of whom she loved dearly. In addition to her husband, she was predeceased by her sister Edythe Glucksman, whom she always remembered and whose three sons had a special place in her heart. Lenny was the loving, warm, brilliant, funny center of her family and touched the lives of countless others, right up to the end of her life at Newbridge-on-the-Charles. She was constantly in motion as an indefatigable and loyal wife, mother, aunt, grandmother, daughter, friend, colleague, hostess, confidante, and so many other roles. She loved to travel around the world, talk faster than almost anyone, cook thousands of meals and shop for countless more, entertain, raise money for the Combined Jewish Philanthropies and other political and charitable causes, and most of all, cherish and spend time with her children and grandchildren at home in Newton or in the summers on Martha's Vineyard. She enjoyed everything that life could offer, even when late in life cognitive and physical challenges made it hard for her to walk and converse. The family wishes to thank Kathy McGuinness and her team of companions and caregivers for all the laughter and love they brought to Lenny in her final years, abso-tootly, as she would say. Funeral Services will be held at 12 noon, Tuesday, March 10, in the Chapel at Sharon Memorial Park, Dedham St., Sharon, MA, followed by interment. Information on memorial week observances will be posted at the website of Brezniak Funeral Directors, www.brezniakfuneraldirectors.com Contributions in her memory may be made to Wells College, Office of Advancement, 170 Main Street, Aurora, NY 13026 or Hebrew Senior Life, 1200 Centre Street, Boston, MA 02131.
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 9, 2020