Stanetsky Memorial Chapels
475 Washington Street
Canton, MA 02021
(781) 821-4600
Funeral service
Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019
2:00 PM
Sharon Memorial Park Chapel
40 Dedham Street
Sharon, MA
Visitation
Following Services
at the home of Andrew & Samantha Chused
Visitation
Monday, Aug. 12, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
at the home of Alan & Sherrie Chused
LENORE (WEINSTEIN) CHUSED

LENORE (WEINSTEIN) CHUSED Obituary
CHUSED, Lenore (Weinstein) Of Framingham, died peacefully on August 8, 2019 at the age of 95 years, surrounded by her family. A beautiful woman, devoted mother, and prize-winning quilter, Lenore lived a rich and loving life, full of children, family, creative work, kindness and the BEST ever chocolate chip cookies and prize winning blueberry pie. Sam, her constant companion and devoted husband for almost 70 years died in 2015, a loss she grieved every day. Grandma Nore is survived by her greatest pride, her children: Judy and Jeffrey, Wesley and Pat, Susan and John, Alan and Sherrie, and David; eight grandchildren: Dan, Linda, Michelle, Andrew, Julian, Jacob, Adam and Alex; and 13 great-grandchildren: Susanna, Daisy, Grace, Enzo, Sarah, Ryan, Max, Charlie, Eliza, Jack, Thea, Clare and Samantha. A quiet life, fully lived; truly adored by all who knew her. Funeral services will be held at Sharon Memorial Park Chapel, 40 Dedham Street, Sharon on Sunday, August 11 at 2PM, followed by interment. Memorial observance will be held at the home of Andrew & Samantha Chused following interment until 8PM and continuing at the home of Alan & Sherrie Chused on Monday from 5PM-8PM. Expressions of sympathy in her memory may be donated to the Shillman House c/o 2Life Communities, 30 Wallingford Road, Brighton MA 02135. Stanetsky Memorial Chapel www.stanetskycanton.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 10, 2019
